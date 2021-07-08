Cancel
Dreams Update 2.28 Patch Notes

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 2.28 has arrived for Dreams, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Dreams launched over a year ago, but the community is still going strong and creating new games, levels, and experiences. Media Molecule has also been steadily updating the game since it first launched, adding significant new features like PlayStation VR support and other overhauls. This update only adds a few small changes, especially for people on PlayStation 5, but there is something for everyone in this patch. Here’s everything new with Dreams update 2.28.

