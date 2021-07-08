Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Amiibo Giveaway is Underway

By Luna Wilkes
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rather large Amiibo giveaway is now underway on My Nintendo for a set of Monster Hunter-themed Amiibo figures. There 15 figures in total and all of them relate to either Monster Hunter Rise or Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. There are also five themed posters that come alongside these Amiibo, but they’re more of a bonus as the figures themselves are the main prize. As for the figures in question, there are six unique ones paired alongside special variations of them. Listed below are the exact Amiibo being given away by this.

