Monster Hunter Amiibo Giveaway is Underway

Publisher Electronic Arts will make Battlefield 1 free to download from next week, according to noted insider Tom Henderson. It’s safe to say Battlefield 1, which launched back in 2016, isn’t the most fondly remembered of Battlefield titles – but it’s still worth a look for the low price of, well, nothing. At a time when gamers are crying out for a new World War II shooter, EA made the bold decision to take the Battlefield franchise even further back for an epic multiplayer FPS set during the First World War. Easily one of the more interesting franchise shooters of the last few decades, even if the campaign started out strong, but was kind of lacking the more you played it.