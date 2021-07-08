Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors Ultimate Gets a New HD Showcase Update

By Hunter Croenick
attackofthefanboy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sonic team has dropped a big HD update showcase for Sonic Colors Ultimate, and the new features are something to spin jump in excitement about. For some time, fans have been getting the minimum amount of actual official updates, relying on rumors, leaks, the gameplay trailer, and screenshot analysis to whet their appetites. And now finally, Sega’s come forward and talked about a few significant changes that will be added to the HD port.

