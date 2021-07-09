Cancel
Ask the Builder: Questions to consider about a 3D printed house

By Tim Carter, Tribune Content Agency
Sioux City Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may wonder if the new belle of the ball, a 3D printed house, is really going to cost you less money to build than a normal house in these times of stratospheric lumber prices. Some publications fawn about new techniques like these and often only share the glitter and gleam of the technology. This is nothing new, as decades ago lots of bold forecasts were made about geodesic dome houses, A-frames and, most recently, straw-bale houses. All were flash-in-the-pan trends, and only time will tell what will happen with 3D printed homes.

