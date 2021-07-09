Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Paintberry

By Victor Vellas
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn comparison to the recent Monster Hunter Rise title, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin brings back a staple item of the franchise, the almighty Paintberry. These helpful berries are used to craft Paintballs, which are absent from the mainline series now, but here in Wings of Ruin they are of much importance due to their usage. Paintballs are used to increase a Monster’s retreat rate, hence giving you more chances to get its egg, and since the Painberry item is needed to craft these, you understand it is of equal importance.

