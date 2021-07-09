Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Animal Talk - Harley

johnstonsunrise.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley is looking for love! She is a two year old Boxer with a zest for life. Harley is smart, playful, pretty and can’t wait to meet you. She is available for adoption at Animal Rescue Rhode Island 506 Curtis Corner Road Peace Dale, RI. You can contact the shelter at 401-783-7606 for more information and to meet Harley. If you have been thinking about adopting and have been looking for a young, pretty pup then maybe Harley might just be the one!

johnstonsunrise.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petstellicovillageconnection.com

Harley, Blue lovable dogs

Harley and Blue are the featured pets of the week at Monroe County Animal Shelter. Harley is a 3-year-old, 58-pound mixed breed. He is a robust boy who recently thought he had found his forever home. Though his personality was fine for the family, his size was a bit much for the grandchildren. He seems to be housebroken but could use a little more instruction on leash walking. This black and white lumbering gentleman is friendly with people but no cats.
Jacksonville, FLiwantabuzz.com

“Jacksonville Buzz” with Courtland Smith from Animal Talks

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne talks with Courtland Smith from Animal Talks. Courtland Smith is an Animal Communicator specializing in...
AnimalsMarshall News Messenger

Pet talk: Being the voice for the voiceless: Rehabilitating abused animals

Rescued animals often come from difficult backgrounds of abuse, neglect, or both, and as a result sometimes exhibit erratic behaviors in their new homes. These behaviors can come as a surprise to pet owners and can leave the animal’s adopted family feeling ill-equipped and unprepared. Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical...
Lifestylesoundtrack.net

Animal Kingdom

1. Big Love (Animal Kingdom Main Title Theme) (Claudia Sarne & Atticus Ross) 3:12.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

LIBRARY NEWS: Kids Animal Show On Swain Green On July 12; NPR’s Maureen Corrigan Talks ‘Great Gatsby’ On July 15

Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library promoting upcoming. Location: Reading Public Library’s outdoor patio. A social book group geared towards readers in their 20’s and 30’s. The group meets on the first Thursday of every other month. The book discussion will be hosted by librarians from the Wilmington and Reading Public Libraries.
Comicswrightlibrary.org

A Celebration of Animation

Virtual Program. Registration Required. Join author and pop culture historian, Marty Gitlin, for a night celebrating cartoon characters from Bugs Bunny to Spongebob! Featuring Fun facts, trivia, and unforgettable video clips. Fun for all ages.
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray’s Real Husband Came To Eddie Janko’s Wedding Dress Fitting: ‘It Was a Collaboration’

Before Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) became a member of the Reagan family, Blue Bloods fans held their breath each time she and Jamie (Will Estes) would appear together. Finally, when that fateful moment arrived and the two became more than just partners, the entire fandom celebrated, bestowing the couple with the hashtag #jamko. The episode that featured their wedding epitomized what Blue Bloods is about–devotion to family and to the safety of all.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Enters a Bar in the Deep West

Todays' #jokeoftheday is about a young man from the old days of the west. He went in search of a job at a saloon, and after getting the job, the owner gave him a warning he didn't see coming. A young man from the old days of the American west...

Comments / 0

Community Policy