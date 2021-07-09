Animal Talk - Harley

Harley is looking for love! She is a two year old Boxer with a zest for life. Harley is smart, playful, pretty and can’t wait to meet you. She is available for adoption at Animal Rescue Rhode Island 506 Curtis Corner Road Peace Dale, RI. You can contact the shelter at 401-783-7606 for more information and to meet Harley. If you have been thinking about adopting and have been looking for a young, pretty pup then maybe Harley might just be the one!