Free Games On Epic Launcher 8/7 – 15/7

By Robert Pezic
attackofthefanboy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games Launcher is giving away two titles this week. They’re not some breakthrough amazing games, but they can provide you with some good old head scratching fun. First of them is Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – a bridge building puzzle game where you are tasked to get the survivors including popular characters from the AMC’s TV show like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene across different bleak landscapes and ruined structures while also killing as many zombies as you can so your survivors can go through a safe passage with iconic vehicles from the series.

Comments / 0

#Epic Games#Free Games#The Walking Dead#Amc#Amc#Save#Ironcast#Victorian
