Free Games On Epic Launcher 8/7 – 15/7

While this year’s TennoCon was not “exciting” in the way of adding new worlds to Warframe, was exciting to see the lore expanded upon. Since Plains of Eidolon was announced at TennoCon in 2017, Digital Extremes has announced a new open-world area or new mode like Railjack every year. At TennoCon in 2018, The New War was announced, but no footage was shown. In 2019, we saw our first The New War trailer with a release date of Christmas 2019. TennoCon 2020 forgot about The New War and focused on the new open-world, Deimos. Fans of the game would have to wait longer to see if Space Mom was really betraying the Tenno as Natah, or is she playing double agent to help the Tenno in the end?