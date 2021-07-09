Cancel
Ducey appoints ex-aide to fill state Supreme Court vacancy

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
Yuma Daily Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey tapped an attorney who defends employers in lawsuits by workers to be the newest justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. The pick, the sixth for the sitting governor, follows the retirement earlier this year of Andrew Gould to run for attorney general. But the seven-member court still has only five Ducey appointments, as Gould himself was a Ducey pick.

