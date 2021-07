BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a pretty nice start to our Thursday with some early sunshine in spots. Clouds will take over this morning as low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. As the low approaches, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers during the day with the best chance being this afternoon and evening. Not expecting a lot of shower activity during the daytime and any showers that do develop will be on the light side. It will be cooler today than yesterday by about 10° on average due to more clouds and a cool, east/northeast wind. High temperatures today will be in the 60s to near 70°. Steadier rain will spread across the state tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out tonight. Nighttime temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.