Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Week 1 Wildcard Results

We’ve reached another point in the cycle of a Big Brother player who knows that they’re probably going home — threatening to pick up their ball and go home. This time around, we’re putting our focus over on Frenchie. Last night, he made it clear to Derek F. that he is thinking about walking away from the game, and there are a few different reasons for that. For starters, there’s probably an ego part of him that would rather take himself out than being evicted from the game. Also, he’s thinking a lot about his kids and is worried that he’d be stuck in sequester for a few weeks waiting for a possible Battle Back.