Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Week 1 Wildcard Results
We’ve got your Big Brother spoilers for the new Wildcard competition on BB23 with three Houseguests competing for a second chance at safety here. After the Jokers took the first HOH with Frenchie the whole team was deemed safe for the week which included Azah Britini, and Derek F. That left the Aces, Kings, and Queens to battle it out and with Frenchie setting his nomination plans on one of the Bros we know who will most need to secure some added safety this week. Read on to find out who won the first Wildcard comp.bigbrothernetwork.com
Comments / 0