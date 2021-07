If you want to draw attention to your hands, one of the easiest ways to do this is with acrylic nails. They are created using a mix of liquid monomer and powder and then shaped onto your natural nails, but the best thing about acrylics is their versatility. You can experiment with various lengths and shapes. Longer nails elongate your fingers, but they also allow for gorgeous nail art. If you are a woman who loves to change up her manicure and wants something modern and fun, consider colorful french manicures, kidcore art, and sweet tooth-inspired designs. Or you can keep it simple with looks like dreamy pastel lacquers and neutral swirls. There is something to suit every personality and style, so you can bring a smile to your face or make a powerful statement. Keep reading to find all the inspiration you need for your next manicure.