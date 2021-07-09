5 Closet-Cleaning Mistakes to Avoid, According to Marie Kondo
Did you drop the ball on spring cleaning? I don't blame you. As the world started to open up this spring, many of us weren't spending quite as much time at home as we used to. Why bother taking inventory of your clothes when you could be outside enjoying the nice weather? Of course, there's no expiration date on the joys of tidying up your closet—something Marie Kondo certainly knows a thing or two about.www.whowhatwear.com
Comments / 0