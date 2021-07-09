5 Closet-Cleaning Mistakes to Avoid, According to Marie Kondo

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the spaces in our houses or apartments, closets probably get the least amount of love. Whether we’re hastily throwing items into our closets at the last minute to tidy up before company arrives, or filling them to the brim with forgotten knick-knacks and last year’s wrapping paper, it’s easy for these small spaces to quickly get out of hand. Since closets are designed to provide extra room for our stuff outside of wall shelves, under-the-bed storage, and full-on garages, learning how to maximize them for efficiency is key—especially for those of us living in small spaces.