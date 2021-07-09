Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 falls deep in red as global sell off weighs, Asian stocks open lower while Sensex is 250 points down

By Stuti Mishra
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZWvj_0arj5iYb00

London ’s FTSE 100 fell deep in the red on Thursday, reaching below 7,000 during the day’s lowest point, as selling off intensified in most leading global indices, with fears of economic recovery being stalled as Covid cases rise.

The UK’s blue-chip index recovered slightly from the day’s lows of 6,981 and ended at 7,030, around 1.7 per cent or 120 points down. Mining and financial stocks took the biggest hit, as the Intermediate capital group fell over 5 per cent.

Banking stocks like Lloyds , Barclays , and NatWest also remain weak amid the falling global yield , particularly in the US. Mining company Anglo American fell over 4 per cent.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 fell 1.4 per cent or 318 points as fear of rising Covid cases in the UK spooks investors.

Indices in the rest of Europe also remained lower on Thursday, as concerns around economic recovery weigh, posting their worst session in two months. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.8 per cent, while Germany’s DAX fell 1.7 per cent and France’s CAC fell over 2 per cent.

Across the pond, the US stocks fell down from record highs, weighed by falling bond yields and similar worries of global economic recovery. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 per cent, with technology, financial and industrial companies taking some of the biggest losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.7 per cent.

On Friday morning, the Asia-Pacific stocks also mirrored concerns of overnight closing in global peers, while the release of Chinese inflation data continues to worry investors, as indices trade deep in the red. Japan’s Nikkei is over 500 points down at around 1 pm local time, while Shanghai Composite traded 0.7 per cent down.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng showed some recovery after dipping heavily in the early morning trade and is managing to stay in the green with gains of around 0.6 per cent by midday.

Indian indices also opened lower as global peers continue to trade under pressure. Sensex opened 250 points down while Nifty fell below the 15,700 level. Banking and financial stocks were the biggest drag.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

183K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Asian Stocks#Ftse#Covid#Lloyds#Barclays#Natwest#Anglo American#Pan European#Stoxx#Cac#Nasdaq#Chinese#Shanghai Composite#Hang Seng#Indian#Nifty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessCNBC

Gold eases as buoyant dollar offsets slide in yields

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,809.20. Gold inched lower in choppy trading on Monday, as a buoyant dollar offset a slump in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since February. Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59...
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
MarketsJournal Review

Asian shares fall on COVID-19 spread, Wall Street declines

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell across the board Monday, as pessimism took hold following rising COVID-19 infections regionally and Wall Street's first weekly loss following three weeks of gains. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed nearly 1.2% in early trading to 27,677.60. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9% to 3,247.68. Australia's...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares fall as HDFC Bank drags finance stocks

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by HDFC Bank as it missed quarterly profit expectations, with sentiment further dented by broader Asian peers falling in early trade on a renewed coronavirus scare. By 0458 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.65% at 15,820.10...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking weak global markets as investors fret about the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks on global growth and react to the latest decline in Treasury yields. COVID-related news, earnings announcements and progress of monsoon rains will dictate the trend in...
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 100 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,070-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Businessomahanews.net

Asian stocks finish day with few friends, currency markets active

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were sold off in Australia on Monday as rising fears of inflation, and concerns over renewed surges of Covod-19, particularly the Delta variant, unsettled markets. The safe-haven U.S. Dollar benefited from the concerns. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 514.90 points or 1.84 percent...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower hours before Monday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of Monday's trading session on Wall Street after several choppy sessions last week as investors parsed a higher-than-expected inflation reading last Tuesday. A good part of the pullback on Wall Street was attributable to declines in big technology stocks, like Apple and Amazon,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Infection, Inflation Deflate Asian Stocks

(RTTNews) - Major Asian indexes closed in the red as renewed virus fears, anxiety over stubborn inflation and concerns over the resilience of the economic recovery impacted investor sentiment across the region. China's Shanghai Composite closed near the flat line, declining by just 0.18 points or 0.01 percent to close...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Monday, extending the losses of the previous three sessions, with the Nikkei 225 losing more than 500 points to slip below the 27,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. Traders also continue to be spooked amid the surge in the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants as even some Tokyo Olympics participants have tested positive.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, mirroring weak global cues as investors fretted about the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks and elevated inflation on global growth. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 373 points, or 0.7 percent, to 52,767 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares end lower as virus surge raises economic growth worries

* Altium falls 3.8% as takeover talks with Autodesk cease. * Energy stocks drop as oil prices sink (Updates to close) July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Monday, with losses seen across major sub-indexes, as a surge in Delta variant cases in the country and other Asian nations raised concerns about economic recovery.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as virus curbs hit risk sentiment

* Philippine stocks hit lowest since May 27 * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets and currencies saw heavy losses on Monday as some countries in the region tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 1.6%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea's equities fell 1% each. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.7% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, the peso and the ringgit eased between 0.2% and 0.3%. Coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, while Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remains unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year as strength in the country's trade prompted its central bank to take a hawkish stance. As Indonesia prepared to extend curbs amid climbing death toll, the rupiah dropped 0.2% but strong-bond buying limited losses. Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was down 9.4 basis points at 6.343%, its lowest since June 11. Fluctuation in the U.S. Treasury yields recently has propped up Indonesia's debt, but foreign investor faith is on the decline though yields will not fall below 6.20% as most of the participation seems to be by domestic actors, TD Securities analysts said in a note. Bank Indonesia will meet for a policy review on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates to avoid further weakness in the rupiah and may instead step up intervention to stabilise it, the brokerage added. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 10.6 basis points at 4.475% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Sembcorp Industries Ltd down 1.9% and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 5.7% and Robinsons Land Corp down 4.8% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.09 -6.13 -1.25 0.76 China -0.05 +0.72 0.01 1.92 India -0.26 -2.26 -0.68 13.11 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.81 0.74 Malaysia -0.28 -4.72 0.63 -5.85 Philippines -0.24 -4.87 -1.59 -7.74 S.Korea -0.72 -5.37 -1.00 12.90 Singapore -0.13 -2.78 -0.89 9.86 Taiwan -0.18 +1.53 -0.59 20.75 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -0.98 7.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a 4.5% drop in energy stocks as crude prices retreated after an OPEC+ decision to boost output. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 202.46 points,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty End Deep In Red Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday, mirroring weak global cues as signs of growing inflationary pressures and concerns that a surge in coronavirus cases will have a dampening effect on the fragile global economic recovery spurred risk aversion. Global growth worries mounted as daily coronavirus infections continued to...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Yen jumps as risk appetite slides

The Japanese yen has posted considerable gains in Monday trade. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.50, down 0.47% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair dropped as low as 109.05, its lowest level since May. Yen shines as Covid fears spook markets. With the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy