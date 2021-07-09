Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Leverage: Redemption brings us a bunch of breezy heists

By Saloni Gajjar
A.V. Club
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10. All times are Eastern. Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): This crime drama is a revival of TNT’s Leverage, which ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2012. Most of the cast members return for Redemption, including Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, and Beth Riesgraf, with newcomer Noah Wyle headlining the show. The series focuses on reformed criminals who put their unique skills to use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices by organizing heists. Look for Danette Chavez’s review on the site later today.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Chris Geere
Person
Martin Henderson
Person
Keir Gilchrist
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Rupaul
Person
Swann Arlaud
Person
Gina Bellman
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Person
Aisling Bea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Eastern#Tnt#Leverage#Redemption#French#Amazon Prime Video#Atypical#Virgin River#British#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV & Videosarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Welp, Amazon's Joe Exotic series starring Nicolas Cage is a no-go

It’s official, we won’t see Nicolas Cage play one of the only people potentially stranger than he is. The news of Cage’s first TV role as Joe Exotic in the Tiger King Amazon series first broke over a year ago. In an interview with Variety, Cage indicated that the project has been shelved indefinitely.
MoviesA.V. Club

Pig is so much richer and stranger than the Nicolas Cage revenge thriller it appears to be

In bare description, Pig sounds simple, straightforward, almost inevitable. How did Nicolas Cage get this many years into his long, eccentric career before finally taking on the role of an angry hermit pursuing the assholes who stole his beloved pet porker? Whatever form you might imagine such a movie would take, however, it’s not even remotely what Cage and fledgling writer-director Michael Sarnoski have in mind. From this superficially goofy, lowbrow premise, they’ve crafted a quasi-philosophical odyssey—one that, while not devoid of violence or humor, largely focuses on exploring the nature of creativity, passion, loss, and love. It’s at once ludicrous and deeply felt, anchored by a lead performance that balances manic intensity with uncharacteristic restraint in ideal proportion. Not since Drive, perhaps, has an apparent action film swerved so far from its designated lane, to such unexpectedly magnificent effect.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Wheel of Time' & 'Leverage: Redemption' Are Part of Amazon Prime Video's Comic-Con Line-Up

The highly anticipated new series The Wheel of Time and I Know What You Did Last Summer have been announced as part of Amazon Prime and IMDB TV's Comic-Con@Home line-up. Additional panels include Leverage: Redemption, the last chapter of Evangelion, and S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies. Comic-Con@Home line-ups have been very competitive, as studios continue to leverage their IP in creative new ways to entice viewers to their service.
MoviesGizmodo

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Is Getting a Full Restoration and Re-Release

Star Trek: The Motion Picture is about to boldly go where it’s never gone before: through a massive restoration. Robert Wise’s “Director’s Edition” of the 1979 original Star Trek film will soon be “prepared for presentation in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) and a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack,” according to the official Star Trek website. The whole process will reportedly take between six to eight months and will then debut exclusively on Paramount+, which has basically become the home for most things Star Trek these days. Now, in an ideal world, the film’s director would oversee something like this. However, Wise—who won Best Director and Best Picture Oscars twice for The Sound of Music and West Side Story—passed away in 2005 at the age of 91. In his place, Paramount has tapped producer David C. Fein, restoration supervisor Mike Matessino, and visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, who all worked with the Hollywood legend.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

From New Leadership to Vicarious Punching, The ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Cast Previews The Continuation Series

Hitter. Hacker. Grifter. Thief. Brains. For five seasons on TNT, “Leverage” followed four lone wolf criminals — led by former insurance investigator, Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton) — turned crew of Robin Hoods, fighting corporate and government injustices inflicted upon everyday people. Using their individual skills as a team to steal from the deceitful and remorseless rich and powerful, the Leverage crew’s motto was simple: “Sometimes bad guys make the best good guys.”
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Leverage: Redemption Stars Preview IMDb TV Reboot

Leverage may not look the same, but the team is most definitely back!. IMDb TV picked up a reboot of the show, and the first eight episodes premiere Friday, July 9th!. WIth some old faces returning (notably, some not), we have the scoop on everything you need to know before the premiere!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 Release Date | Will There Be A New Season?

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 1 has just landed on the IMDb TV, and the fans are already craving for the next installment. So, here is everything we know about “Leverage: Redemption” Season 2. “Leverage: Redemption” is one of the much-awaited action drama series which marked the revival of Leverage. Starring Gina...
MoviesTVOvermind

New Star Trek Movie Coming With Original Cast Joining

It sounds as though Star Trek is back on course in a bid to return to the big screen with Chris Pine and everyone else for another movie, only this time the person at the helm will be none other than Matt Shakman, who’s coming off a hot streak with his Emmy-nominated WandaVision credentials to breathe new life into the franchise. It’s hard to deny the belief that someone who could deliver on a popular MCU limited series could do any wrong at this moment, but it’s a hope that there’s going to be some caution heading into this project, if only because WandaVision and Star Trek are two very different stories. Granted, both are fictional tales and offer a lot of leeway with what can be done, within their respective boundaries of course, but there’s one thing that WandaVision was lacking that Star Trek has had for years, a solid and very opinionated fanbase. To better explain this, WandaVision’s fanbase came via the MCU, meaning there were likely plenty of fans that enjoyed other areas of the franchise and were curious to see what the two Avengers could do in their own series. But Star Trek has been around for much, much longer and the fans of this franchise have been focused on the movies for quite a while.
TV SeriesIGN

The Witcher: Blood Origin Casts a New Lead Actress

Netflix has cast Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji) as Éile in The Witcher: Blood Origin – a replacement for the starring role after Jodie Turner-Smith left production. Announcing the news on Twitter, Netflix wrote: "Sophia Brown joins as Éile, an elite warrior-turned-nomadic musician who is forced to return to the way of the blade after a grand reckoning on the Continent sends her on a quest for vengeance and redemption"
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Chris Hemsworth Movies Hits Netflix This Week

A great Chris Hemsworth movie hits Netflix this week – though the Australian star isn’t the main draw for once. Before he was Thor, the future Marvel actor landed a small but key role in a major J.J. Abrams production. Namely, 2009’s Star Trek, in which Hemsworth cameos in the film’s opening sequence as George Kirk, the tragically doomed father of Chris Pine’s James Tiberius.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

5 Robert Pattinson Movies Just Hit Netflix

Robert Pattinson is an acclaimed actor that’s demonstrated impressive range and versatility in a number of independent projects over the last decade, and recently signed a huge first-look deal with Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max to develop and produce content for the big and small screens, so he’s clearly a name with a lot of value in the industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy