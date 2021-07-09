Leverage: Redemption brings us a bunch of breezy heists
Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10. All times are Eastern. Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): This crime drama is a revival of TNT’s Leverage, which ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2012. Most of the cast members return for Redemption, including Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, and Beth Riesgraf, with newcomer Noah Wyle headlining the show. The series focuses on reformed criminals who put their unique skills to use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices by organizing heists. Look for Danette Chavez’s review on the site later today.www.avclub.com
