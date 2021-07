What a year am I right? What do you mean it’s only July? Jesus Christ…. Anyway, another July means another slightly late list of the best games of the year so far. From the full resurrection of one of the most beloved horror franchises ever in Resident Evil Village to the conclusion of the definitive stealth trilogy of the last decade with Hitman 3 it’s been a hell of a year already. Big changes have come to the gaming industry as Returnal brought rogue-likes to the big leagues as one of the first PS5 exclusives. Established series have started expanding into uncharted territory with Persona 5: Strikers entering the hack ‘n’ slash genre. After six months of jank Cyberpunk 2077 has emerged not as a game changer for the industry but as a solid, entertaining thrill ride into the aesthetics if not the politics of its chosen genre. All that and much more below…