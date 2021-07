American actress Isabel Glasser rose to fame as George Strait's love interest Harley Tucker in the 1992 Western musical movie, Pure Country. Strait's character Wyatt "Dusty" Chandler initially comes to Tucker's rescue when she is being harassed by a man. He then goes to live at her family's ranch and the two become close. The movie turned Glasser into something of a star, and the New York native went onto have a successful acting carer in the years following. However, in the mid-2000s, she seemingly retired from acting, and she hasn't appeared in the pubic eye since. Here's a look at Isabel Glasser's career before and after Pure Country.