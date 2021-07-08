Nevada Health Center Offers Virtual Self Care Series

Nevada Health Centers with the support of a grant from NV Energy is opening Virtual Self-Care Series (VSCS) for registration. The goal of the VSCS program is to provide tweens, teens, and parents the opportunity to connect virtually to peers and professionals – free of charge – for monthly conversations and guidance about self-care and emotional well-being. Each group has its own track and will meet monthly, for an hour-long session, beginning July 2021 and concluding in April 2022.