Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada Health Center Offers Virtual Self Care Series

westwendovercity.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada Health Centers with the support of a grant from NV Energy is opening Virtual Self-Care Series (VSCS) for registration. The goal of the VSCS program is to provide tweens, teens, and parents the opportunity to connect virtually to peers and professionals – free of charge – for monthly conversations and guidance about self-care and emotional well-being. Each group has its own track and will meet monthly, for an hour-long session, beginning July 2021 and concluding in April 2022.

www.westwendovercity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
City
West Wendover, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Health Centers#Nv Energy#Vscs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy yanks all GOP picks from Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has decided not to participate in the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol, yanking all of his GOP picks in protest of Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's (D-Calif.) decision to reject two top Republicans. "Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

US jobless claims rise to 419,000 from a pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week from the lowest point of the pandemic, even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the strength of a reopened economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims increased last week to 419,000 from...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel defends U.S. Nord Stream 2 deal as Ukraine cries foul

BERLIN/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a deal with the United States that allows the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to proceed as a pragmatic compromise, but Ukraine said it was too weak to ensure Russia behaves the way Kyiv and the West want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy