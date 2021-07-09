Cancel
Top 5: What's happening this weekend in the area

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 10 days ago
Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson, left) and Yelena (Florence Pugh, right) star in “Black Widow.” The Marvel movie will hits theaters today. Submitted

RRT to perform “Guys and Dolls” at Missouri Theater: The legendary romantic gambling comedy-musical “Guys and Dolls” will get the Robidoux Resident Theatre treatment at 7:30 p.m. on July 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. on July 11 at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The production takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong. Tickets are $18 to $35.

New Generation Singers to perform “Sing-Out” series: The New Generation Singers have returned in a big way with its “Sing-Out” concert series being performed around the city. It will host its next one at Huffman United Methodist Church, 2802 Renick St., for its service at 10:15 a.m. It is open to the public.

KC Aces to play Sounds of Summer: The KC Aces Band states that it’s been “Forged in the fires of a thousand stages.” At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, it can consider the stage at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square one of those hallowed places. The band performs a mixture of rock, funk and R&B. The concert is part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series. It is free and open to the public.

POOKI to play Lanham concert: Lanham Music will welcome some new talent to its stage as it hosts the band POOKI at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The concert will be live-streamed via Facebook at facebook.com/lanhammusic. It will also welcome an in-person crowd at its location at 2401 N. Belt Highway. The show is free and open to the public.

In theaters and streaming: After a lengthy hiatus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to theaters with “Black Widow.” The Scarlett Johansson-starring superhero film follows her as Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War,” as she encounters family played by actors like Florence Pugh and David Harbour. It is rated PG-13 and will be playing in theaters and for a premium price on Disney+. On streaming, the second slasher “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” (R, on Netflix) goes the “Friday The 13th” route, with a killer on the loose at a summer camp. The female action ensemble “Gunpowder Milkshake” (R, on Netflix on July 14) stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh as a group of assassins trying to kill each other.

— Compiled by Andrew Gaug,

News-Press NOW

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
