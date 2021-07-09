Colorado Edition: In The Ballpark

On today’s Colorado Edition: Gov. Polis has ended the state’s health emergency declaration, saying that he’s now refocusing the pandemic response on economic recovery and vaccination efforts. We talk with a public health expert about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of the delta variant. We hear about the impacts of a new bill aiming to rein in paramedics’ ability to sedate people using ketamine. We learn about two upcoming NASA missions to Venus, and the Colorado scientists involved. And, as baseball fans descend on Denver ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday, we explore the economic impact expected from hosting the event.