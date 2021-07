UPDATE: As of 10:38 a.m. Friday morning, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty informed Cromwell Media staff that the systems are up and running at this time. If you’re wanting to do any business downtown with the Daviess County Clerk’s office regarding your vehicle, you may have to push those plans to next week. The Daviess County Clerk’s office is having issues due to a statewide computer problem. Officials with the clerk’s office state they are unable to process any motor vehicle transactions at this time and do not have an estimated timeline of repair.