Kathleen Parker, in her column in the June 28 Herald, regarding the slaughter of wild horses and burros, displays a common ignorance of the facts. Protecting mustangs and U.S. rangeland is an oxymoron. These feral equines are destroying the natural fauna and flora of our public lands. Humans introduced them to this environment and humans have the responsibility to remove as many as is needed to restore some balance to the ecosystem of our desert southwest. These feral equines live in a rangeland with too few predators. The overabundance of feral horses and burros in our desert southwest is causing an environmental crisis.