Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Has Immediate Support Near 109.50
Strong sell-off in equities following the sharp fall in the US yields over the last couple of days. The indices have room to fall further to test their crucial supports. Dow has declined below 34500 and can test 34000-33500. DAX looks vulnerable to break 15400 and extend the fall to 15200-15000. Nikkei has broken below the crucial support level of 28000 and is now bearish to test 27000-26000. Shanghai can break the 35000-3625 range on the downside and fall to 3450-3400. Sensex and Nifty can test the lower end of their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range. A downside break of this range will then bring the broader 51000-53000 (Sensex) and 15400-15900 (Nifty) range into play.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0