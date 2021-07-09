Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Has Immediate Support Near 109.50

Equities seem to need some fresh trigger to move up strongly from here. Dow seems to lack strong follow-through buying to rise past 35000 decisively. It has to sustain above 34500 to avoid a fresh fall. DAX has room to move up to 16000-16200 if it breaks above 15800 from here. Nikkei is coming down again and can trade in a broad range of 27200-29200. Shanghai retains its 3500-3625 range for now but needs to remain cautious to see if it will break the range on the downside as it seems to lack strength to move up within the range. Sensex and Nifty have come up to the upper end of their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range and need to see if they can break the range on the upside now or will continue to retain the range for some more time.