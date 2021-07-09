Cliff Notes: Diverging Policy Expectations

Key insights from the week that was. In a week where first-tier data was largely absent, the focus remained on policy makers, particularly the RBA. At their July meeting, as widely anticipated, the RBA confirmed that the April 2024 bond would remain the target for Yield Curve Control instead of extending it to the November 2024 bond. The Board also met our expectations for QE by announcing that a weekly purchase target will replace the 5-month $100bn program which is set to end in September. What surprised however was that the RBA decided to taper purchases as the change in program takes effect, with purchases to occur at a $4bn per week pace instead of $5bn, the effective weekly pace of the current program. The scale of purchases will be next assessed in November 2021. We believe that purchases will continue beyond this date to mid-2022, albeit with repeated reductions in scale.