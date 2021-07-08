Cancel
Windermere, FL

Summer School Zone: Meet Pink, a Windermere Prep student's inspiration

By Guest
orangeobserver.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I am asked which celebrity inspires me, I think of Pink!. Pink was born on September 8, 1979, which makes her currently 41 years old. She was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She was born with the name Alecia Beth Moore; Pink is just her stage name. She gets her name from the movie “Reservoir Dogs,” as her friends thought she looked like the character Mr. Pink. She is the second child born to Jim and Judy Moore. She has an older brother named Jamison Moore. Her parents had a tense relationship, which caused the couple to divorce when Pink was 3 years old.

