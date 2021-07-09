Cancel
Four County Board prepares for 2021-22

Crescent-News
 10 days ago

ARCHBOLD — At its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, June 29, the Four County Career Center Board of Education prepared contracts and accepted resignations for the upcoming school year. According to the report from the board, as part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted resignations from Mary Jane Kline and...

www.crescent-news.com

