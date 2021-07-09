Cancel
Flightless Reveals New Exploration Puzzle Game Doomsday Vault

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie studio Flightless has revealed that their exploration puzzle game Doomsday Vault is set to be released on consoles and PC next month. The game is a cute and charming title that will have you going around exploring the planet and saving specific types of plants as everything around you is crumbling or on the verge of destruction. Just watching the gameplay is kind of fun as you'll be doing all this work in an exosuit as you dive into pyramids and ancient gardens. The game will officially release on August 5th, 2021. In the meantime, enjoy the trailers and info below.

