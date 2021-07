Linus Hakansson, head of sales engineering at Gravitee, discusses how API management can be scaled for long-term growth. If networking equipment is visualised as the pipes of the internet, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are the connectors, taps, and valves that enable the many different systems that make up modern applications to securely connect, share, and process data. We all use APIs every day, from websites that embed an interactive Google map or enable consumers to log into a third-party service via Twitter; to internal business APIs that let a microservice query a database for a customer’s current credit allowance.