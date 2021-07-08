Jerry W. “Big J” Alexander, 72, of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He was born on June 19, 1949, in Graves County to his late parents, Herbert Hugh and Juanita Wallace Alexander. He was a retired registered emergency room nurse for Caldwell Medical Center. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Princeton and later attended Northside Baptist Church. He was a member of the Caldwell County Class of 1967. Jerry enjoyed fishing, photography, and could be considered a hippy guitarman in spirit playing in the Monday’s Losers and Carlton’s Combo bands.