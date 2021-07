While the entire Big 12 can’t seem to knock Oklahoma off of its throne, third-year Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is having no issues getting the best of the Sooners. In his two years with the Wildcats, Klieman has led his team to victories over Oklahoma teams that have both been ranked in the top 10. On ESPNU’s coverage of Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, Klieman explained why he thinks he’s been able to pull off those wins.