No spraying: City to fight mosquitos sans spray

As floods, puddles and fuller waterways raise Norman’s mosquito population, the city has no plans to spray for the blood-sucking pests.

Norman Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said that doesn’t mean the city isn’t keeping an eye out for virus-carrying mosquitoes as it prepares to dole out larvicide to residents in infested parts of town.

“We are collecting data, and if there’s more than 50 mosquitoes in a certain area of town, we’re going to communicate that with the public and make sure they know to be careful,” Olsen said. “We’re going to do our best with larvicide.”

Larvicide, in liquid form and as solid mosquito “dunks,” is dropped into gutters, ponds and other standing water culprits to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching.

Olsen said the city has started its annual mosquito monitoring program to track the population and will publish infestation numbers July 16. Monitors are set up in 14 districts across the city and trap the mosquitoes, which are attracted to a light in the trap.

Disease carriers are attracted to these traps, unlike “flood mosquitoes,” which are not carriers, according to findings from the Oklahoma State University Oklahoma City Extension Office.

“If there are 50 or more mosquitoes in a certain district for three consecutive days, traditionally we would go out and spray it,” he said. “We’ll put the area on notice and make sure that everyone knows not to go outside at dawn and dusk, make sure they have plenty of larvicide and dunks to put out.”

Olsen said spraying was not included in the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, but the primary reason the city declined to douse public areas is the threat it poses to pollinators.

“There is a big push from people to spray. When we do spray, we pick up a lot more heat from a lot of residents who are upset that we’re killing the pollinators and pollinator gardens,” he said. “According to the manufacturer, spraying is not harmful to people or animals, but there is one thing for certain, that when you spray, basically anything that comes into contact with it — that bee, wasp or monarch butterfly — it will kill it. It’s an insecticide made to kill flying insects.”

The Cleveland County Health Department issued a statement Thursday inviting Norman and Moore residents to pick up free larvicide at its offices.

Olsen said flood mosquitoes have a short life cycle and will soon die off.

“As soon as it dries up a little bit more and we get a little bit more heat, these flood mosquitoes will go away,” he said.