Another event will be making its return in Defiance. After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation, RiverFest will return to Pontiac Park on Saturday, July 17. The event will begin at 8 a.m. with volunteers providing help for Defiance Rotary's river bank cleanup at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers. The effort will begin at Pontiac Park and continue until 10 a.m.