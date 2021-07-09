Cancel
MLB

Thursday's top prospect performers

MLB
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Thursday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Braves: Cristian Pache, OF (MLB No. 10), Triple-A Gwinnett. The top Braves prospect found the seats for his third homer of the season. Pache also added a base knock and a walk to reach base three times. The 22-year-old opened the scoring with a solo blast to left-center in the first inning. After working a six-pitch walk in the second, Pache led off the sixth by legging out an infield hit to third. It was the fifth multihit effort for Pache this season. Braves prospect stats »

