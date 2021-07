It's shaping up to be another rainy week in Austin, racking up the flow of unusual weather seen in the Hill Country since summer began. Austin typically hits an average of 36 inches of rain per year , though every year since 2014 has seen well above that. Austin has already seen almost 30 inches this year alone and instead of the typically 100-degree-plus summers that Texans are used to seeing, temperatures have been cooler than average, according to the National Weather Service.