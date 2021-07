ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) -A Maryland House leader says she supports a referendum to legalize marijuana on next year’s ballot. House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced a work group to study how to implement a recreational marijuana program in Maryland, if voters approve. The Democrat says she has personal concerns about encouraging marijuana use, but the criminal justice impact leads her to believe that voters should have a say in the future of legalization. She says the House will pass legislation early next year to put the question before voters. The work group will begin meeting this fall. The District of Columbia and 18 other states have legalized recreational marijuana use.