Are Institutional Investors Undervaluing The Taproot Upgrade To Bitcoin?

A little less than a month ago, the Bitcoin miners around the world signaled enough in the affirmative to start accepting Taproot around November 12th of this year. For those who follow the price of Bitcoin and may be sitting on the sidelines, this upgrade not only is a monster but lays the foundation for further development of the network. In that it is the first upgrade in four years is a positive sign, as the Bitcoin community is not only decentralized, it may be a higher threshold than an Act of Congress to upgrade to the network.