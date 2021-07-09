Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Are Institutional Investors Undervaluing The Taproot Upgrade To Bitcoin?

By Jason Brett
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A little less than a month ago, the Bitcoin miners around the world signaled enough in the affirmative to start accepting Taproot around November 12th of this year. For those who follow the price of Bitcoin and may be sitting on the sidelines, this upgrade not only is a monster but lays the foundation for further development of the network. In that it is the first upgrade in four years is a positive sign, as the Bitcoin community is not only decentralized, it may be a higher threshold than an Act of Congress to upgrade to the network.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

248K+
Followers
59K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#Bitcoin Network#Taproot#Smart Contracts#Congress#Checksig#Twitter#Clubhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Love It or Hate It, Institutional Investors Move Further Into Digital Assets

Pension funds and endowments have long had to balance the potential high returns of being an early investor in an asset class with the outsize risks that come with new types of investments. But bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies present an added layer of risk, including an uncertain global regulatory environment, extreme market volatility, and complex technology.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Bitcoin Price: What BTC Investors Are Saying About the Crypto Today

The price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is dipping lower on Monday and traders are reacting to the fall on social media. Bitcoin and other cryptos are seeing price drops lately as the space has remained in a bear market. The price of BTC peaked back in April at about $64,000. However, it’s been falling since the following month and is now trading closer to $30,000 per token.
MarketsCoinDesk

Investors Crawl Back to Ether Funds as Bitcoin Outflows Rise

Minor outflows were seen in bitcoin investment products totaling $7 million last week, which coincided with slowing trading volumes, according to CoinShares. “In recent weeks there has been a regional divide in bitcoin inflows, with North American providers seeing consistent inflows while their European counterparts have continued to see outflows, suggesting a geographic divergence in sentiment is present.”
Marketsu.today

Cudos Decentralized Cloud Platform Launches CUDOS Token Staking: Details

Cudos, a decentralized cloud-based data storage system, shared the details of its CUDOS token staking options. CUDOS staking program launches with up to 30 percent APR. CUDOS is a backbone asset of Cudos decentralized cloud storage ecosystem. Listed previously on AscenDEX (formerly BitMAX), KuCoin and Gate.io exchanges, it will be available for staking.
Marketsaithority.com

Hedera Hashgraph and LCX to Develop Infrastructure for Digital Securities

Liechtenstein Blockchain Innovator, LCX announces a strategic partnership with Hedera Hashgraph. LCX is expanding its Liechtenstein Protocol for the Hedera Hashgraph network to establish a new standard for security tokens and tokenized digital assets. LCX established one of the world’s first regulated and compliant blockchain ecosystems for professional investors and...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Grayscale and CoinDesk Partner on DeFi Fund

a digital asset manager that offers crypto funds to retail investors with more than $28 billion in assets under management as of July 16, 2021, has partnered with CoinDesk on a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) fund, according to a release. The Grayscale DeFi Fund will include the following digital assets and weightings, as outlined by the CoinDesk DeFi Index:
Marketscryptoslate.com

Grayscale just launched a new DeFi fund. But is 50% of that Uniswap (UNI)?

Leading crypto asset management company Grayscale Investments has announced that it would be launching a DeFi Fund and Index, the firm second-ever diversified investment product, as per a release today. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a burgeoning crypto niche that has recorded some level of success in the last year. Such...
StocksUS News and World Report

Most Institutional Investors Expect to Buy Digital Assets, Study Finds

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven in 10 institutional investors expect to invest in or buy digital assets in the future, although price volatility is the main barrier for new entrants, a study by Fidelity's cryptocurrency business found. More than half of the 1,100 institutional investors surveyed globally by Coalition Greenwich on...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Jeff Dorman of Arca: “Tether is the biggest systemic risk to the digital assets ecosystem”

Chief Investment Officer at Arca – an “institutional-grade” digital assets firm, threw some shade at the world’s largest stablecoin today. Dorman noted in a blog post that he is hearing that several macro and credit funds are trying to short Tether – a stablecoin with a market cap of around $62 billion. While calling it a smart trade, he also said it probably won’t work describing it as a “fun trade” that it is nearly impossible to make any money.
EconomyBenzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Quantum Computing's CEO On Why Nasdaq Listing Matters

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT), a pure-play quantum software company, announced its uplisting on the Nasdaq exchange last week. In light of the development, Benzinga caught up with QCI CEO Robert Liscouski. About: The longer the code, the more difficult it is to process. That’s according to Liscouski, who says...
Marketsgoodmenproject.com

Some Prolific Uses of Bitcoin Which Every Bitcoin Investor Should Know

— The introduction of Bitcoin has really bought some positive aspects, and it has become the preferred cryptocurrency of the people. Any person who has adopted the use of Bitcoin is completely satisfied with its attributes and functioning. You will be amazed to know that the number of people using Bitcoin is rising day by day, and it is all because of its amazing features.
Marketsdigitalmarketnews.com

Bitcoin Price Has Been Weighed By Investor Indecision

Most of the participants in the cryptocurrency ecosystem are quite undecided regarding their near-term outlook on Bitcoin. This is because of the mixed signals coming in from all sides as most of the indicators have been waiting for a significant move in either direction. This would entail that most of the crypto traders have been looking at multiple entry points before planning their next entry point.
Commodities & Futurecrowdfundinsider.com

Qredo Token Sale on CoinList Helps Add Over 30K New Token Holders, Solana, Rally Token Trading Support Extended

The event drew considerable demand on CoinList, with over 470,000 unique registrants “expressing their interest in the project.”. “While Satoshi took the trust out of transactions with Bitcoin, centralized methods of managing private keys reintroduced trust to the crypto market. Storing vulnerable keys in databases, and shunting them offline in hardware and paper wallets, has led to not only billion dollar security breaches, but soloed liquidity and market fragmentation: Assets are locked away and can’t be readily deployed in the DeFi ecosystem, with accessibility and granular control sacrificed for the sake of limited security.”
Marketsetftrends.com

Ethereum’s History: From Zero to 2.0

Vitalik Buterin came up with the idea of Ethereum in 2013 at the age of 19. Later that year, he published a white paper describing Ethereum as “a next-generation smart contract and decentralized application platform,”1 marking the beginning of Ethereum’s journey. Ethereum is now the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization,...
Commodities & FutureCoinDesk

Bitcoin Network Sees Fourth Straight Downward Difficulty Adjustment

The difficulty rate peaked at over 25 trillion in the second half of May and has been falling ever since amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. The mean hashrate peaked along with the price in mid-April and hit a two-year low of 61.22 exahashes per second (EH/s) in late June. Since then, it has recovered slightly to 96 EH/s, according to Glassnode data.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

How To Profit From Bitcoin Funds

Price discrepancies crop up on cryptocurrency trusts. It pays to understand them. Bitcoins worth $2.5 billion are lying on the sidewalk. Who’s going to pick them up?. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the granddaddy of crypto funds, owns 654,600 coins, worth $20.7 billion. But shares of the trust are trading at a combined value of $18.1 billion, a 12.3% discount.

Comments / 0

Community Policy