Maine State

Hancock County playwright gives Shakespeare’s works some ‘wicked’ Maine flavor

By Emily Burnham
Bangor Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen King Henry V gives his stirring St. Crispin’s Day speech in Shakespeare’s “Henry V,” it is meant to rouse his soldiers on the eve of the Battle of Agincourt. When Lamoine-based playwright and director Brent Hutchins rewrote that and other Shakespearean scenes and monologues, however, he changed the setting to the fictional Down East Maine town of Broad Harbor (at a high school pep rally, in the case of “Henry V”), and jettisoned some of the Elizabethan language for some Maine vernacular, both salty and sweet.

