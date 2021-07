Forget stacking shelves or boring filing – the kids of London could be scoring a much more exciting summer job this year. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is launching a unique new role in his office that will see five of the city’s children given the title of Mayor of Play. As well as bragging rights in the playground, those selected will help the Mayor create the ultimate guide to family-friendly fun in London, which will be used to help make fellow Londoners and tourists alike make the most of our great city this summer.