Man facing charges following chase, scuffle with officers in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call of a stolen pickup and trailer ended with a chase, a scuffle and charges for one man in Clay County. It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday. A Manchester Police Officer and a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call of the stolen vehicle on Little Bull Lane. When they arrived, they started a search for the truck and trailer there. During that search, the officers were dispatched to another scene on Lipps Branch where a suspect was spotted with the vehicles they were looking for.