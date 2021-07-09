Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, KY

Man facing charges following chase, scuffle with officers in Clay County

By Brandon Robinson
wymt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call of a stolen pickup and trailer ended with a chase, a scuffle and charges for one man in Clay County. It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday. A Manchester Police Officer and a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call of the stolen vehicle on Little Bull Lane. When they arrived, they started a search for the truck and trailer there. During that search, the officers were dispatched to another scene on Lipps Branch where a suspect was spotted with the vehicles they were looking for.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, KY
Manchester, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Clay, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex Day#Wymt#A Clay County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 2

Community Policy