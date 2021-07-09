Cancel
Rocklin, CA

Jack Robert Wilson, Jr. 8/18/1963 - 5/2/2021

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Robert Wilson lived in Rocklin, California he passed away on May 2nd 2021 at Kaiser Permanente Roseville at the age of 57. Jack had been dealing with Crohn's disease for a several years and underwent Emergency Surgery and developed Sepsis. Jack Robert Wilson was born in Blythe, California on August 18, 1963 to Jack Robert Wilson and Carolyn (Shannon) Wilson. Jack Graduated from Sanger High School in 1981 and joined the Navy the same year. Jack was deployed to submarine and ship duty where he learned the trade of plumbing. Jack was an industrial plumber by trade for over 30 years. His reputation in the industry was due too his vast knowledge of OSHA code and his excellent workmanship, especially with copper. Jack was literally a "Jack of all trades". He excelled at many things, he loved to cook, golf, ride his Harley with his precious wife Karey and getting lost in the WIND and spend time with his family and friends, especially the love of his life Karey who he married March 13, 2020. Jack is survived by his loving wife Karey, his mother Carolyn Loher, sister Shannon Kay Wise, daughter Kristin Forrister and granddaughter Shyanne Liebel. Jack is also survived by his extended family Keith, Stephanie, Dylan and Desiree Green and Chad Smith.

