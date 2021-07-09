Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Northern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chancellor to near Centerville to 6 miles east of Wakonda, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Beresford and Worthing around 1220 AM CDT. Alcester around 1235 AM CDT. Canton and Newton Hills State Park around 1240 AM CDT. Hawarden and Hudson around 1245 AM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH