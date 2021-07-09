Heidi Klum wants daughter to be happy in modelling career

Making the Cut stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are full of opinions, which made them absolutely perfect candidates for Good Housekeeping's Youtube series "Highly Debatable." During their on-camera interview with us, which also featured new Making the Cut season 2 judge Jeremy Scott, we asked the fashionistas to weigh in on some of the most burning questions circulating around the internet. Needless to say, the trio has very strong feelings about leaving your shoes on in the house (that's a "no" for Tim), straight or flared jeans (Heidi lives for skinny jeans) and sparkling versus still water (Jeremy is Team Sparkling, just "like his personality"). You can see their super fun responses in the video above.