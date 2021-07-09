Wearable POV Action Cameras

Photo above by Dan Bracaglia, Courtesy of DPReview. I was asked the other day to share my thoughts on the ongoing retro camera design trend for an article that has since been published on Lifewire, titled ‘What’s with all these Cool Retro Cameras’. In this instance, the question was asked in response to the latest ‘cool retro camera’, the Nikon Z fc – which even to someone as perennially uncool as me, is indeed quite obviously designed to be ‘cool’. But, for all that style is definitely a factor here, I do think there is more to this than just coolness.