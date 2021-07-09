Wearable POV Action Cameras
The Cleep Pro wearable 4K action cam is a versatile photography solution for users looking to capture premium footage when traveling or performing their favorite sport to allow for impressive vlogging and more. The camera features a compact, tubular construction that can be added onto a user's glasses, hat, shoulder, bag and more to allow for a number of different vantage points to be captured according to needs. This will allow users to seamlessly capture footage in crisp 4K resolution in a handsfree manner without having to feel limited or restricted.www.trendhunter.com
