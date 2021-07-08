New organization hosts Pride event

A new organization, formed by teens and young adults in the area, is preparing to host its first Pride event this weekend as well as find ways to give back to the community.

Destinee Grumbling said she and Lacey Hillegass, two of the founders of the group, knew that they wanted to create a local Pride event and began contacting some individuals that they believed could help and continued from there.

“And then it just started branching out. We just started adding more people to it. I believe we started posting on Facebook if anyone would be interested in the Pride event, let us know, and people started commenting. And then when we were planning the Pride event, we kind of were like, ‘I just don’t want to do this,’ ” she said.

“We wanted to make an actual organization where we could do other things like help homeless veterans, so instead of it just being a group of girls just trying to throw the Pride event, we were an actual organization, and we’re going to be doing a lot of big things in the future hopefully.”

According to Grumbling, the goal is to give back to the community.

“We branched out. It started with the idea for Pride, but then we sat down one night at a meeting and were like, ‘You know, we’re a bunch of young people. We can actually make a change in the world. We can actually make a difference.’ Then we agreed we wanted to be a group and do future projects together, and then we sat down and came up with a name,” she said.

Grumbling added that the group is considering doing work for homeless veterans and other organizations such as the humane society.

On Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m., United Highlands will be hosting its Pride event that started the organization at the Roxbury Park Bandshell.

Gay Pride is typically a series of events from the LGBTQ community and its supporters, which oftentimes takes place in June.

The event will feature a drag show, performers, a best-dressed contest and a variety of vendors.

“We hope bringing Pride to Johnstown can make those kids, that are here, see that there are more kids out there that are like them, they’re not alone, and they can even walk to the Pride event,” Grumbling said.

“That’s why we wanted to keep it local, so everyone gets a chance to go.”

Hillegass said that she hopes the event shows people that “love is love.”

“I just want the discrimination against people in the LGBT community to go away because honestly it shouldn’t matter who you love,” she said.

Organizers are asking only those that wish to participate in the event to attend.

“I don’t want it to go from a happy event to a protest. If you do not support the LGBTQ community, do not show up, because we want everyone else to enjoy themselves and to feel welcome,” Grumbling said.