Nordic Film Industry Weathers the Storm
More than a year after the first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nordic film industry is showing its remarkable resilience and ability to adapt. Only 2% of film projects were cancelled due to the pandemic, according to a report commissioned by the Nordisk Film & TV Fond — whose partners include national film institutes in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland — and the demand for popular Nordic drama series is higher than ever.variety.com
Comments / 0