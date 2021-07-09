Nordic Film Industry Weathers the Storm

After its first ever virtual Showcase earlier this year, the 2022 BBC Studios Showcase 2022 will also be fully digital, the outfit revealed on Tuesday. There will be a three-day programme of virtual events running from February 28 – March 2, 2022. Paul Dempsey, president, global distribution, BBC Studios, said: “We’re proud that BBC Studios Showcase has made the UK a key destination for the world’s content buyers but the pandemic has accelerated changes in the way we can help them discover our shows. Their terrific response to our virtual Showcase earlier this year, coupled with continued uncertainty around international travel means that we will once again bring our content to customers digitally next February. Of course, there’s nothing like meeting face to face and we are very much looking forward to the time when we can get together again.” More to follow.