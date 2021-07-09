Microsoft: Our PrintNightmare patch is effective, you're just using Windows wrong
The PrintNightmare exploit has been a constant headache for IT admins and Microsoft since its discovery last week. Due to the public availability of malicious code, its potential to trigger remote code execution (RCE) quite easily, and the fact that it affects virtually all versions of Windows, Microsoft awarded it a "high" severity score. While an out-of-band (OOB) update was released to fix the issue a couple of days ago, many security researchers are claiming that the patch is ineffective and can be quite easily bypassed. Now, the Redmond tech giant has released a statement emphasizing that the patch works as intended, as long as you are using default registry configurations.www.neowin.net
