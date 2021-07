Following months of speculation from fans, DaniLeigh has revealed her pregnancy by sharing some maternity shoot photos on Instagram. "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," she wrote alongside the pics, which were taken near a waterfall in the Dominican Republic. The post is her first on Instagram in about a month, which is around the time fans started flooding her comments with speculation. DaniLeigh did not reveal the identity of the father, but she appears to be rather far along into her pregnancy.