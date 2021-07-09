Motorbike-Inspired Electric Scooters

The Ram 1500 TRX can pamper you with its luxurious interior and make you wet your pants with its brutal on- and off-road performance at the same time. Fast forward to 2020, Ram launched the TRX as a Raptor-killer by upping the ante in almost every single department. The TRX was introduced with a supercharged V-8 that makes over 700 horses, impressive off-road equipment and specs, and an uber-premium cabin. Given all the bells and whistles Ram offered, there was no way this was going to be an inexpensive truck. Ram priced it at $69,000 at launch in the ‘base’ form. At that time, it was clearly positioned above the Raptor as they both had a significant price difference.