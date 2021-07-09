Motorbike-Inspired Electric Scooters
The SPLACH 'TRANSFORMER' off-road scooter is a powerful transportation solution for riders looking to get off the beaten path and enjoy impressive riding on their own terms. The scooter maintains a motorbike-inspired design that is powered by a 960W motor that help it to easily glide over a range of terrain in an effortless manner. A series of 10-inch pneumatic tires maintain an interchangeable design to let users switch them up according to the activity they're preparing for.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0