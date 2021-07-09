Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Transactions

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller and RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP...

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cierra Burdick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Yankees#Washington Nationals#Washington Capitals#Chicago White Sox#Cleveland Indians#Il#Oakland Athletics#Toronto Blue Jays#National League#Cincinnati Reds#Lhp Darien Nunez#Miami Marlins#New York Mets#Syracuse#Washington Mystics#National Hockey League#Cf Montreal#National Women#Soccer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. sprints to save family amid shooting at Nationals park

Saturday’s MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals was suspended after gunshots were heard while the contest was ongoing. The incident occurred with the Padres batting at the top of the sixth inning. The sound of the gunshots echoed shortly after the final out, which sent both players and fans alike into a frenzy. The Nationals released a statement on the matter while also urging fans to exit the stadium. The initial instruction prior was to stay safely inside the arena.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 monster trades for Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox are having themselves a brilliant season so far. Through the first half, they have dealt with injury after injury. Despite that, they have used pitching and defense to enter the All-Star break in first place of the American League Central by 8.0 games. At 54-35, they have the best winning percentage in the entire AL. It is astonishing what they were able to do with some of the injuries they have had.
MLBTopeka Capital-Journal

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Astros (56-36) meet the Chicago White Sox (54-36) Saturday for the second game of their three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Astros vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. Houston beat...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 insane trade packages for Javier Baez

The Chicago White Sox has one of the best records in Major League Baseball. They approach the MLB trade deadline with hopes of making one more addition or two before they go on a run in the second half of the season. There have been some serious injuries to some of their best players this season which has been a problem but now they might start to address them.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates make Henry Davis the surprise No. 1 overall pick

The Pirates went for a surprise pick with the top selection in the MLB Draft, Louisville catcher Henry Davis. The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t wait long before blowing up all the MLB mock drafts. Henry Davis wasn’t the top-ranked prospect coming into Sunday’s draft, but the Pirates made the Louisville catcher...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 7/17/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Nats’ Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave by MLB

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Dominate White Sox 7-1

Tonight, the South side of Chicago belonged to Lance McCullers Jr. Despite giving up two hits early in the first inning ( a leadoff triple by Tim Anderson and then a RBI double by Yoán Moncada,) Lance McCullers Jr. righted the ship quicklly, striking out 10 White Sox over 7 innings with just 94 pitches. Despite the early blemishes, Lance never seemed fazed by the White Sox and just kept throwing darts and striking guys out.
MLBSacramento Bee

Valdez expected to start for the Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros (56-37, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-36, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -121, Astros +104; over/under...
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Lance Lynn, White Sox Agree to 2-Year, $38M Contract Extension

Rather than wait to see what the free-agent market presented this offseason, Lance Lynn decided to sign a midseason extension with the Chicago White Sox. The team announced Saturday that the two-time All-Star agreed to a two-year, $38 million contract with a club option for 2024. The White Sox acquired...
MLBLebanon Democrat

What’s fueling surge as MLB pitchers tie no-hitter record

Major League Baseball is experiencing a surge in no-hitters. There have been seven no-hitters thrown this season, tying the modern-era record. Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodon, Wade Miley, John Means, Spencer Turnbull and Corey Kluber have all tossed a no-hitter while the record-tying seventh no-hitter was a collaboration between Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies and three relievers (Ryan Tepera, Chafin and Craig Kimbrel) who each threw one inning. That list doesn’t even include Madison Bumgarner, who tossed a seven-inning no-hitter during a doubleheader, which doesn’t count in the official ledger.
MLBsemoball.com

Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1

CHICAGO (AP) -- Lucas Giolito said he wanted to "come out with a vengeance" in his first start after the All-Star break. The Houston Astros felt the wrath of the Chicago White Sox ace right hander. Giolito pitched a three-hitter, Jose Abreu launched a three-run homer and the White Sox...
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: The best/worst DraftKings picks for Monday, July 19th

It’s my first MLB DFS article since the All-Star break and all I can say is that the selection of pitching options on Monday doesn’t exactly exude confidence. At the very least, while the pitchers on the main slate aren’t the best, we don’t have to deal with a game in Coors. Kevin Gausman is the most expensive pitcher on DraftKings at $10,000, but he faces a Detroit Tigers team that has been swinging hot bats recently. For the time being, the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves could have weather concerns, so make sure to keep an eye on updates throughout the day. Due to the lack of top-tier pitching options on Monday, I’ll just have to swallow my pride and do something that I’m afraid to do, which is use Kyle Gibson in MLB DFS.
MLBFakeTeams

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Power Ranger

Each weekend, we discuss the saves situations for all 30 teams in the league, with a special emphasis on who is trending up and who is slipping. This weekend, we take a look at Ranger Suarez’s prospects of keeping the closer role despite surrendering a lead on Saturday, plus Paul Sewald’s arrival as an option to get a few saves here and there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy