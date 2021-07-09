Cancel
Miami, FL

Biden with few options to stabilize Haiti in wake of slaying

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — The last time Haiti was thrust into turmoil by assassination was 1915, when rebels beat to death President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam, triggering a nearly two-decade U.S. military intervention. But the era of gunboat diplomacy is long over and the U.S. is unlikely to deploy troops in the aftermath of the brazen slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. But the Biden administration may nonetheless find itself dragged into the country’s increasingly violent political conflict. It's been building — if largely ignored by Washington — for months and is now expected to deepen further, with the immediate path forward blurred by intrigue.

