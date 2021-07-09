Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota County, FL

What’s On Suncoast? 7.9 – 7.16

Posted by 
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are a few ideas for things to do around the area this week of July 9 – July 16, 2021!. Looking for a fun event for the entire family in one of the prettiest locations here in Sarasota County? This Saturday, Nathan Benderson Park is hosting the Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival. In what will promise to be a fiercely competitive Sports Division and widely attended Community Division, the event offers racing for established and entry-level teams alike looking to gain competitive experience by competing in a world-class sports facility. Nathan Benderson Park features a 400-acre lake built to FISA specifications. In 2017, the multi-use sports venue hosted the World Rowing Championships, so teams can expect the best racing conditions come race day! Race distances include 200m and 500m events for Sport and Community Division teams, with the addition of the ever-thrilling 2k pursuit for Sport Division teams only.

www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
785
Followers
593
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Englewood, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Art#New Media Art#Dance#The Suncoast Post#St W#Sports Division#Fisa#Sport Division#Good Fortune Juicery#Spin Saturdays#Buffalo Tofu Sandwiches#Art Markets#Thrift Shops#Seared Crab Cakes#New England Clam Chowder#Scd#The Arts Ste 300#Q A#Inspirit#Liquid Strength
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Clearwater, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

What Should Be In Every Beach Visitors Bag this Summer on the Suncoast

If you live here on the Suncoast, visiting the beach is probably a somewhat regular occurrence. However, if visiting, this might be a new novelty for your to take in. From Lido to Venice and Siesta to the shores of Clearwater Beach, the waters of the Suncoast must be experienced to appreciate fully. That said, when packing for a day at the beach, the temperatures, blistering sun, and other such nuances of these paradise attractions need to be considered. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the biggest must-haves when packing for a day on the shores of the Suncoast.
Posted by
SuncoastPost

Ain’t Life Boca Grande!

Living in paradise, it can become easy to take for granted what millions of people flock here to find. Stunning sunsets, swaying palms, blue-green waters and frozen fruity concoctions are too-often left for tourists. On a recent day trip to Boca Grande, it was fun to don a straw hat, adjust our attitudes to “island time” and behave like tourists.
Posted by
SuncoastPost

Five South Florida Hooters Girls Selected to Compete in Miss Hooters 2021 Virtual Pageant

Five Hooters Girls from Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Sarasota and Weston earned a spot to compete in the Miss Hooters 2021 Virtual Pageant. The local Hooters Girls who will be competing are Gianna Tulio, Boca Raton (Miss Boca Raton), Jenise Lebron, Fort Lauderdale (Miss Fort Lauderdale), Heather Widle, Weston (Miss Weston), Uniqua Shantell Burch, Doral (Miss Miami) and Sloan Miavitz, Sarasota (Miss Sarasota).
Posted by
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Police to Donate More than 100 Items to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc.

Items include riding lawn mowers, electric blowers, drills, table saws, a jackhammer, hedge clippers, and more. The more than 100 items being donated have a total value between $8,000 and $10,000. The items being donated from the Sarasota Police Department to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches will be used in their thrift stores. In 1987, Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. opened thrift stores to sell surplus donated items. Stores are located throughout Florida in Live Oak, Ocala, Leesburg, Homosassa, Spring Hill, and Dunedin. The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. is to provide financial support, goodwill, and community involvement for the boys and girls served by the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy