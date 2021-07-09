What’s On Suncoast? 7.9 – 7.16

If you live here on the Suncoast, visiting the beach is probably a somewhat regular occurrence. However, if visiting, this might be a new novelty for your to take in. From Lido to Venice and Siesta to the shores of Clearwater Beach, the waters of the Suncoast must be experienced to appreciate fully. That said, when packing for a day at the beach, the temperatures, blistering sun, and other such nuances of these paradise attractions need to be considered. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the biggest must-haves when packing for a day on the shores of the Suncoast.